Tollywood utilizing coronavirus break

The film shoots are kept on hold completely due to the coronavirus scare. All the top and young actors of Telugu cinema are restricted to their homes. There are travel restrictions imposed even though some of them wished to fly for a holiday to utilize the break. Several directors are currently busy with the scripts of their next projects. Heroes are scheduling appointments to meet writers and directors to discuss news scripts and their upcoming films.

Tollywood producers are busy scheduling meetings for these upcoming combinations. All the actors and technicians of Tollywood are now spending ample time with their families apart from these filmy meetings. A clarity on the summer release dates will be out depending on the number of coronavirus cases in the coming weeks. Film Chamber and Producers Guild will discuss and sort out the release dates of the future releases to avoid clashes. On the whole, our actors and directors are spending time keeping themselves busy with scripts and meetings.