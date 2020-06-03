Tollywood young director all set to tie the knot

Several celebrities utilized the coronavirus break and got married. Popular producer Dil Raju got married after which actor Nikhil got married. Rana Daggubati got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj recently and the wedding will take place on August 8th. The latest one to join the list is Sujeeth. The young director directed Run Raja Run and Saaho in the past. He is currently working on the script of Lucifer remake that will feature Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Sujeeth will get engaged to Pravallika, a Hyderabad-based dentist. The engagement ceremony will take place on June 10th in the presence of family members alone. The wedding date is yet to be finalized. Sujeeth who is currently working on the script of Lucifer remake will take a break for the wedding. The shoot of Lucifer remake starts next year once Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of Acharya.