‘Paint your face black, Jagan govt should hang its head in shame’

The Supreme Court verdict ordering the Andhra Pradesh government to remove YSRCP colours on government buildings and panchyat offices was welcomed by all leaders cutting across political parties.

Welcoming the SC directive to the Jagan government on YSRCP colours, TDP, Congress and the Left parties demanded that the government should immediately resign for the loss of face at various courts, including the High Court and Supreme Court. The leaders slammed the Andhra Pradesh government for taking unilateral decisions without taking consensus from different political parties and ruling the state with in an autocratic manner to the point to even dishonouring the courts verdicts. They said Jagan government should paint its face black with SC verdict.

The Jagan’s dispensation was being challenged in courts on almost every important policy decision. Several petitions were filed challenging the state government’s controversial decisions in the recent past, and the Jagan’s dispensation had to swallow a bitter pill in the court battles by losing all of them. With over 60 cases in last one year of the YSRCP rule.

Senior TDP leader Varla Ramaih noted that the AP government had set a record of sorts in court battles by losing a series of cases in the High Court.

“The Supreme Court verdict on removal of YSRCP colours on government buildings should be an eye-opener to the Jagan government. The Andhra Pradesh government should at least now open its eyes to the reality and respect courts. Despite the court verdicts, the Jagan government is hell-bent on dishonouring the judiciary. It is high time that the Andhra Pradesh government listen to the voice of the people and accordance to the law,” senior TDP leader and politburo member Varla Ramaiah noted.

Citing former chief ministers Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy and Janardhan as examples who quit office after the High Court made certain observations agains the then governments, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president Tulasi Reddy said, “This government should hang its head in shame after the SC verdict ordering removal of YSRCP colours on party buildings. If the Jagan government has left any shame, it should immediately resign. In the past, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy and Janardhan Reddy had quit after the High Court made certain observations. Further, the government officials should bear the cost for removal of YSRCP colours on government buildings. This government seems to have no shame left and continuinig in office unabashedly,” slammed Tulasi Reddy.

Despite a series of debacle at the High Court and the Supreme Court, the Jagan government has not learnt any lesson, BJP Rajya Sabha MP G V L Narasimha Rao said. “The Jagan government should focus on how to make the lives of people colourful and not spend its resources on painting party colours on government buildings. No government in the country has recieved such ignominy before courts as the YSRCP government. The government should desist from ruling in an autocratic manner and focus on welfare of the people,” GVL Narasimha Rao noted.

The Andhra Pradesh wing of the Communist Party of India said the judiciary is under constant attack from the state government, the defiant attitude was sending a wrong signals among the common people. “The Andhra Pradesh government seems to have not learnt any lesson from the recent court verdicts and defying the judiciary with impunity. The government should honour court verdicts and follow democratic norms. It should take decisions by taking consensus and engage in consultations with all the parties. Just because the government enjoys majority does not mean that they can act according to its will,” lashed out Communist Party of India leader CPI State secretary Ramakrishna. The chief minister has long made a habit of twisting the arm of individuals and institutions but the problem is that such attempts are rarely successful and the government would be most unwise to try to adopt them as a method of governing, he said.