Pic Talk: Urvashi Rautela’s eye-popping bikini show

Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela is the hottest actress in the B-Town currently and she loves to flaunt off her curves in a bikini. A bunch of her bikini pictures created waves and the actress continues to post them on her Instagram page. Urvashi Rautela posted a picture from the past in which the sexy actress was spotted in a two-piece orange bikini posing across the beachside. Urvashi Rautela looked perfect and super hot in the click. Urvashi Rautela is expected to make her Telugu debut with an item song in Gopichand’s Seetimaar.

