Tollywood’s Recission: Never Blame the Audience

The mindset of the Telugu audience has changed after the pandemic. They are selective when watching films in theatres. The trailer is deciding the fate of a film and some of the films are preferred to be watched on OTT. After two bad months, it was a great Friday for Telugu cinema. Kalyanram’s Bimbisara opened on a remarkable note from A to C centres and it ran with packed houses yesterday. The other film Sita Ramam too opened on a positive note and the film performed well in cities and multiplexes.

Both Bimbisara and Sita Ramam opened well in Telugu states and USA. The film fraternity is left in huge relief with the box-office numbers. The audience once again hinted that they are not ready to watch scrap and outdated content in theatres and they are ready to watch interesting films in theatres. Both Bimbisara and Sita Ramam are expected to have a packed weekend. Sita Ramam is the comeback for Hanu Raghavapudi and Bimbisara is the comeback for Kalyanram. Debutant Vassishta handled Bimbisara well and the shoot of the sequel will start soon.