Bimbisara AP/TS Day1 Collections – Highest for Kalyan Ram

Bimbisara has taken a very good opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 6.20 Cr (5.90 excl gst input). This is the highest opening ever for Kalyan Ram. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 13 Cr in the Telugu States and the film is set to breakeven by the end of weekend. The film is carrying good reports among thr audience.

Area AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release business Nizam 2.12 Cr (1.90 Cr excl GST input) 4Cr Ceeded 1.25 Cr 2.50Cr UA 0.90 Cr (0.80 Cr excl GST input) Guntur 0.57 Cr East 0.43 Cr West 0.36 Cr Krishna 0.33 Cr (0.29 Cr excl GST input) Nellore 0.26 Cr Andhra 6.50Cr AP/TS 6.22 Cr (5.86 Cr excl GST input) ROI 1Cr OS 1Cr Worldwide 15Cr