Bimbisara AP/TS Day1 Collections – Highest for Kalyan Ram

Bimbisara has taken a very good opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 6.20 Cr (5.90 excl gst input). This is the highest opening ever for Kalyan Ram. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 13 Cr in the Telugu States and the film is set to breakeven by the end of weekend. The film is carrying good reports among thr audience.
|Area
|AP/TS Day1 Collections
|Pre release business
|Nizam
|2.12 Cr (1.90 Cr excl GST input)
|4Cr
|Ceeded
|1.25 Cr
|2.50Cr
|UA
|0.90 Cr (0.80 Cr excl GST input)
|Guntur
|0.57 Cr
|East
|0.43 Cr
|West
|0.36 Cr
|Krishna
|0.33 Cr (0.29 Cr excl GST input)
|Nellore
|0.26 Cr
|Andhra
|6.50Cr
|AP/TS
|6.22 Cr (5.86 Cr excl GST input)
|ROI
|1Cr
|OS
|1Cr
|Worldwide
|15Cr