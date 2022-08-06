Bimbisara AP/TS Day1 Collections – Highest for Kalyan Ram

By
Telugu360
-
0
Bimbisara APTS Day1 Collections
Bimbisara APTS Day1 Collections

Bimbisara has taken a very good opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 6.20 Cr (5.90 excl gst input). This is the highest opening ever for Kalyan Ram. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 13 Cr in the Telugu States and the film is set to breakeven by the end of weekend. The film is carrying good reports among thr audience.

AreaAP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release business
Nizam2.12 Cr (1.90 Cr excl GST input)4Cr
Ceeded1.25 Cr2.50Cr
UA0.90 Cr (0.80 Cr excl GST input)
Guntur0.57 Cr
East0.43 Cr
West0.36 Cr
Krishna0.33 Cr (0.29 Cr excl GST input)
Nellore0.26 Cr
Andhra6.50Cr
AP/TS6.22 Cr (5.86 Cr excl GST input)
ROI1Cr
OS1Cr
Worldwide 15Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here