Sita Ramam has taken an average start in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 1.30 Cr approx. Nizam area has contributed about 50 lakhs share (1 Cr Nett) , Ceeded area about 15 lakhs. It has collected 11 lakhs share in Krishna & 8 lakhs share in West. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 12 Cr in the Telugu States and the film needs to hold well from here on for a success. It is an own release through various distributors in the Telugu States.

