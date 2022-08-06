Aafat Video song from Liger: Romantic Number

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Liger is heading for release this month and the promotional activities are happening on a larger scale. The song Aafat is out today and it is a romantic number shot on Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey across a beautiful beach. Tanishk Bagchi composed this romantic number and the sizzling chemistry of Vijay and Ananya is the major highlight of the song. Ananya looks crazy in glamorous outfits while Vijay Deverakonda is uber cool with his simple dance moves. Simha and Sravana Bhargavi sang the song in Telugu.

Aafat is a simple romantic number and it is one more impressive song from Liger. The film is a sports drama directed by Puri Jagannadh. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady and Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makrand Deshpande will be seen in other pivotal roles. Puri Connects and Dharma Productions are the producers. Liger hits the screens on August 25th across the globe.