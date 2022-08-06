Kalapuram Teaser: A Light Hearted entertainer by Karuna Kumar

Advertisement

Karuna Kumar, the talented director who stunned everyone with two raw and rustic films like Palasa 1978 and Sudheer Babu’s Sridevi Soda Centre, is now bringing a completely new genre to his film list.

His upcoming film “Kalapuram,” which is captioned “Ee Oorlo Andharu Kalakaarule,” and today the makers released a fun-filled teaser that is impressive in every way. The makers grabbed the audience’s curiosity by introducing the film’s key characters in an interesting way. Karuna Kumar appears to be on track for another blockbuster success.

The recently released first look poster for the film, which stars Sathyam Rajesh, Chitram Sreenu, Rakshit Atluri, and many other renowned actors, has left everyone impressed. This content-driven film is supported by Zee Studios and R4 Entertainments, and it was produced by Rajani Talluri.

Melody Brahma Manisharma is composing the film’s music. Makers are working quickly to complete post-production. The film will be released in theatres on August 26.