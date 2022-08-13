Too many troubles for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan is left in deep shock with the openings and the reception for his recent offering Laal Singh Chaddha. The film opened on a dull note on Thursday and the Friday numbers are totally disappointing. The film dropped by 35 percent more on Friday, which happens to be a holiday. There are several reasons for the film’s poor performance and 1300 shows have been reduced for the film across the country. More troubles are coming as the film landed into legal trouble now. Vineet Jindal, a Delhi-based advocate, submitted a complaint seeking to file an FIR against Aamir Khan for disrespecting the Indian Army.

Vineet said that Laal Singh Chaddha also is hurting the sentiments of Hindus and the film had objectionable content. He sought FIRs under sections 153, 153A, 298 and 505. Aamir Khan played an Army man in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya played the lead roles. The film is the official remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump.