Toofan – Vijay Deverakonda creates splash in the market!

Sensational actor Vijay Deverakonda updated his social media handle to ‘TOOFAN’ and this move created ripples across the media. Movie enthusiasts, his fans started a loud discussion about if this is the title of his upcoming pan-Indian film.

Soon, keeping an end to the rumors, it is heard that Vijay Deverakonda is officially the branding promoter for ‘Thums Up’. A poster is out revealing Vijay Deverakonda holding a Thums Up bottle. “Soft Drink Kaadu, idi Toofan” tells the unveiled poster. The commercial will be out tomorrow.

Other stars have been promoting Thums Up from the past few years and Vijay Deverakonda is taking up the tradition to campaign the brand. The drink brand is in plans to promote it as TOOFAN and not as a soft drink. The brand is roping in youth icons to promote it widely.

Vijay Deverakonda turned out to be the sensation of the day with the news of TOOFAN. Tomorrow’s Thums up promotion video is going to be a sensational one according to insiders. ‘ Toofan Aane Waala Hai ‘ campaign seems living up to the caption!