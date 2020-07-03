Top choreographer Saroj Khan is no more

Top cinematographer Saroj Khan passed away during the early hours of today due to cardiac arrest. She was admitted in Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai on June 20th after she complained of breathing issues. The 71-year-old choreographer was tested negative for coronavirus but she had severe diabetes. She is survived by her husband B Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan, Sukyna Khan.

In a career spanning fo four decades, Saroj Khan choreographed over 2000 songs for Hindi movies. Saroj Khan last worked for Karan Johar’s Kalank in 2019 and she choreographed the song ‘Tabaah Ho Gaye’ for Madhuri Dixit. Her last rites will take place in the cemetery near Malad Chowki today. Saroj Khan won three national awards in her career and has many memorable works to her name.