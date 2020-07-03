AP Governor approves Appropriation Bill: Line clear for salaries

The YCP Government will now be able to pay salaries to the State Government employees. It could not pay salaries on July 1 because the Appropriation Bill was not passed in the AP Council. As a result, the bill was held back for 14 days as per the norms. Now, the bill has been approved by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan.

With the Governor’s approval, the line has become clear for the Government to pay the salaries without further hurdles. It may be recalled the Appropriation Bill was passed in the Assembly during the last budget session. But, it could not be passed in the Upper House following a deadlock between the ruling YCP and the opposition TDP MLCs.

The YCP Ministers and MLCs criticised that the TDP had deliberately created problems to the government by stopping the passage of the bill. Whereas, TDP Floor Leader in Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said they have agreed to pass the Appropriation Bill it was taken up first but the ruling party did not cooperate with it. Ramakrishnudu said that the YCP had obstructed its own bill out of its lack of proper guidance and ignorance of legislature practices.

Whatever, the Governor’s approval would be in force for three months from now. The non-passage of the Appropriation Bill would continue to create hurdles for the Government if it did not give priority to this bill. The YCP was more interested in passing 3 Capitals and CRDA Repeal Bills.