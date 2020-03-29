Top Reddys relax? Alla, Perni, Kanna, etc fighting COVID

In other States, Chief Ministers are making daily public appearances to create confidence and awareness in the fight against coronavirus. Mamata Banerjee herself visited a street and monitored how to maintain social distance while waiting at malls and ration shops. Arvind Kejriwal is constantly addressing the people. But in AP, the whole burden of preparing people and departments has apparently fallen on non-Reddy leaders. As Health Minister, Alla Nani is in the front lines of the battle but his voice is not going strongly into the people. Also, he has no say in getting enough funds required to meet COVID challenge. Now and then, Ministers Perni Nani, Kanna Babu and Botsa Satyanarayana are seen assisting Alla in the virus war. None of these leaders are in the close inner circle of Jagan Reddy.

On the other hand, YCP Number 2 leader Vijayasai Reddy confined himself to giving sensational tweets. If it is some lands issue like in Vizag Gajapathiraju’s trust, the MP will make his appearance there to interfere to the maximum possible extent. Inner Circle’s Number 3 leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is just issuing press statements from CM Tadepalli residence. Other Reddy vocal leaders like SV Subba Reddy, Roja Reddy, Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, and are also not to be seen.