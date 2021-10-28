Top Tollywood directors attend Romantic premiere

Tollywood’s sensational director Puri Jagannadh is relaunching his son Akash Puri with Romantic and the film is hitting the screens this Friday. A special premiere has been held last night in AMB Cinemas, Hyderabad and all the top directors of Telugu cinema attended the premiere. SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Harish Shankar, Anil Ravipudi, Meher Ramesh, Vamshi Paidipally, Gopichand Malineni, Bobby, Baskar, Dasaradh, Ajay Bhupathi, Mohan Raja, Gunasekhar, B Gopal and others attended the premiere show.

The response for the premiere show is unanimous and the directors lauded the film. The performances of Akash and Ketika Sharma are appreciated. The Romantic is directed by Anil Paduri and is produced by Puri Connects. The film will head for a clash with Naga Shaurya’s Varudu Kaavalenu this Friday.