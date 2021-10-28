Exclusive: Top Hollywood studio in talks for RRR

It is clear that a grand pre-release event of RRR will take place in Dubai. SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya along with producer DVV Danayya have been to Dubai to finalize the venue and acquire the necessary permissions. It is heard that the event is planned on an international scale and several international celebrities will grace the event. Several Hollywood studios are keen to release the English version of the film. Top Hollywood studio Warner Bros is in talks with Rajamouli to release the English version of RRR.

The dubbing formalities and promotions will take ample time and the decision is yet to be made. For now, Rajamouli and his team are focused on release in Indian languages. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actors in RRR that is produced by DVV Entertainment. MM Keeravani is the music composer and Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran will be seen in other important roles. RRR is announced for January 7th 2022 release.