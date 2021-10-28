Is Galla quitting active politics to protect business interests?

One thing that went unnoticed in the TDP hullabaloo during Chandrababu Naidu’s recent Delhi visit was that TDP MP from Guntur Galla Jayadev was absent. He was not there with Chandrababu and was nowhere to be seen. While the other two MPs – Rammohan Naidu and Kesineni Nani – were present, Galla was simply not there.

In fact, on every earlier occasion, Galla was a prominent fixture. He used to get the appointments fixed for Chandrababu. But this time around, Galla was conspicuous by his absence. Not just that. He was absent even during the 36-hour Deeksha of Chandrababu Naidu at Mangalagiri. Interestingly, the area where the protest was held comes under Guntur Lok Sabha constituency represented by Galla Jayadev.

Of late, Galla has been keeping a low profile. He has been silent ever since the YSRCP targeted his businesses. The YSRCP government cancelled the land allocation to the Amara Raja Batteries that Galla family owns. It also sent a closure notice to the unit alleging that it was polluting the villages. Cases were also booked against him and his family members on charges of land grabbing.

Some reliable sources revealed that Galla was contemplating quitting politics as business interests came first for him. He is planning to leave active politics behind and focus on his businesses.