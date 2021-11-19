Tough days ahead for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

The makers of Pushpa announced that the film will hit the screens on December 17th in all the Indian languages. The film unit is now working round the clock to meet the deadlines of the release. Some of the episodes along with an item song are yet to be shot for now. The editing work of the second half of Pushpa is currently happening and Sukumar will check the final output soon after which he may plan the patchwork. Sukumar is in plans to complete the shoot before the end of this month.

The makers have to release the film at any cost on December 17th as there are several release announcements made in the future. The team of Pushpa will not get an ideal release date in 2022 if the film’s work is not completed. Sukumar is focused on the post-production work and he skipped the shoot of the songs already. Allu Arjun is working round the clock to complete the shoot and he would head for the film’s promotions soon. A series of events are planned in December before the film’s release. There are talks that the film crossed the planned budget and the makers are spending lavishly on the promotions. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in Pushpa.