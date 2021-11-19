Why Revanth lags behind Bandi Sanjay in agitations?

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has been hogging all the limelight in Telangana politics for the past two weeks.

TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy has been pushed to a corner and is seen nowhere.

The ruling TRS had faced challenges from opposition BJP after Dubbak Assembly bypoll and GHMC election in 2020-end.

This continued till June 2021 when Congress high command appointed firebrand leader A.Revanth Reddy as TPCC chief.

Since then Revanth hogged political limelight until recent Huzurabad Assembly bypoll in which Congress has put up worst-ever performance by polling a mere 3,000 votes while BJP’s Etela Rajender defeated TRS.

The political narrative was KCR versus Revanth until Huzurabad bypoll but after this bypoll it changed to KCR versus Bandi Sanjay.

Bandi Sanjay further heated up political atmosphere by taking on KCR and TRS government over paddy procurement issue. This led to clashes between TRS and BJP activists and violence broke out in various districts.

However, Revanth Reddy is sitting silently at home.

Why Revanth is not taking up paddy procurement issue despite Congress having more leader and cadre base in Telangana than BJP?

Congress circles say party’s senior leaders like K.Jana Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Madhu Yashki Goud, N.Uttam Kumar Reddy, T.Jeevan Reddy, Jagga Reddy are not allowing Revanth to visit their constituencies to take up dharnas over paddy procurement issue.

They are making it clear to Revanth that they will take up dharnas personally in their respective constituencies and Revanth should not interfere.

This forced Revanth to confine to home while Bandi Sanjay is waging a war against TRS and KCR and projecting BJP as the real alternative for TRS.

Among senior Congress leaders, only Shabbir Ali has good relations with Revanth.

Shabbir allowed Revanth to visit his constituency to undertake dharna.