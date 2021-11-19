Jathi Ratnalu girl signs a special song

Faria Abdullah, a theatre artist and a trained dancer impressed the audience with her performance in Jathi Ratnalu. The actress will next be seen in Manchu Vishnu starter D and D and the shoot commences in December. The latest news says that Faria Abdullah signed a special song and she will shake leg with Nagarjuna. She will be seen in a special number in his upcoming release Bangarraju and the song will be canned next month.

The makers felt that Faria Abdullah would be the apt one for the special song. Bangarraju has Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna, Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios are the producers of this entertainer. Both Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are participating in the shoot of Bangarraju currently. Bangarraju is expected to release in January 2022. Nagarjuna is also shooting for Praveen Sattaru’s Ghost that will have a release in 2022.