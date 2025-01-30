x
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Home > Movie News

Toxic Shoot: Yash scraps up Major Content

Published on January 30, 2025 by swathy

After the super success of KGF franchise, Kannada actor Yash rejected a series of films and he finally announced a film titled Toxic. Malayalam director Geethu Mohandas came on board to direct the film. A massive schedule of the film took place for a month in and around Mumbai. After watching the rush, Yash was not convinced and he asked the makers to scrap the entire footage. The team is now reshooting the content again.

This would be a massive loss for the makers of Toxic. Considering the next film of Yash after KGF, the makers decided to spend lavishly on the film. A huge amount of the budget would be wasted. Yash is quite particular about the output. Kiara Advani too is present in this schedule. The new schedule of the film is happening in Karnataka. Toxic is a mass entertainer that discusses drug mafia in Goa. KVN Productions are the producers of this big-budget attempt. The film was initially planned for release in summer but the plans are pushed and a new release date will be announced soon.

