Tragic Collision Between Passenger Plane and Military Helicopter Near Washington

Published on January 30, 2025 by swathy

Tragic Collision Between Passenger Plane and Military Helicopter Near Washington

A devastating collision between a passenger plane and a military helicopter near Washington, DC, has resulted in multiple fatalities. The incident occurred at Ronald Reagan National Airport, sending shockwaves across the region. Eyewitnesses reported the crash, but the exact number of casualties remains unclear.

The collision involved a Bombardier CJR700 aircraft, operated by PSA Airlines, and a Sikorsky H-60 military helicopter. The passenger plane, en route from Wichita, Kansas, was attempting to land when it struck the helicopter. Following the impact, the aircraft plunged into the nearby Potomac River. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the accident took place around 9:00 AM local time.

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene immediately after the crash. Fireboats were deployed to the river, and a massive rescue operation was launched. Reports indicate that there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the plane at the time of the accident. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, capturing the chaos and urgency of the situation.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), in collaboration with the FAA, has initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the collision. Officials are working to piece together the events leading up to the tragic accident.

US President Donald Trump expressed his condolences and confirmed that he has been briefed on the incident. He praised the first responders for their swift action and assured the public that the situation is being closely monitored. “We pray for the safety and well-being of those on board,” Trump said.

Vice President JD Vance also addressed the tragedy, urging Americans to pray for the victims and their families. He emphasized that all available resources are being mobilized to assist in the rescue and recovery efforts.

