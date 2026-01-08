x
Home > Movie News

Toxic : Yash's Stunning Introduction as Raya

Published on January 8, 2026

Toxic : Yash’s Stunning Introduction as Raya

Kannada Star and KGF actor Yash has taken a long break and he is all set for a massive comeback with Toxic, a high-voltage stylish action drama. Geethu Mohandas is the director and the shooting portions are completed. The introduction video of Yash as Raya and the film’s new teaser is out. Yash packs a punch with his stunning screen presence and the video presents an explosive action stunt. Set in a graveyard, the video is the introduction from the film for Yash as Raya.

Yash’ introduction is quite impressive and this video brings up the needed expectations on the film. The makers have released the posters of the lead actresses in the film and this is the first videobyte released after the shoot commenced. Yash steals the show with his presence and the action episode looks stylish. The haunting background score is an asset. Toxic is aimed for March 19th, 2026 release across the globe and the makers confirmed once again.

Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria will be seen in other important roles. KVN Productions in association with Monster Mind Creations are the producers of Toxic.

