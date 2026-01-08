Pan-Indian star Prabhas will test his luck with Raja Saab and the film will head for a grand release tomorrow with early premieres tonight. The film will have a great release in the Telugu states while Vijay’s Jana Nayagan advance sales dominated Raja Saab in Tamil Nadu and in the overseas. Due to several unexpected incidents, the release of Jana Nayagan is pushed and the new release date is expected to be announced today. The film will not be released on January 9th.

The postponement of Jana Nayagan is a great opportunity for Prabhas and Raja Saab. All it needs is a positive word of mouth from the early premiere shows today. Raja Saab will open on a big note as there are no other releases outside the Telugu states. Raja Saab is also expected to open on a grand note in the North Indian region. In the USA and other international territories too, Raja Saab will dominate this weekend. On the whole, it is a golden opportunity for Raja Saab.

Maruthi is the director and People Media Factory are the producers of Raja Saab, a horror fantasy. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar are the heroines.