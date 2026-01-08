x
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
A Great Opportunity for Prabhas and Raja Saab

Published on January 8, 2026 by sankar

A Great Opportunity for Prabhas and Raja Saab

Pan-Indian star Prabhas will test his luck with Raja Saab and the film will head for a grand release tomorrow with early premieres tonight. The film will have a great release in the Telugu states while Vijay’s Jana Nayagan advance sales dominated Raja Saab in Tamil Nadu and in the overseas. Due to several unexpected incidents, the release of Jana Nayagan is pushed and the new release date is expected to be announced today. The film will not be released on January 9th.

The postponement of Jana Nayagan is a great opportunity for Prabhas and Raja Saab. All it needs is a positive word of mouth from the early premiere shows today. Raja Saab will open on a big note as there are no other releases outside the Telugu states. Raja Saab is also expected to open on a grand note in the North Indian region. In the USA and other international territories too, Raja Saab will dominate this weekend. On the whole, it is a golden opportunity for Raja Saab.

Maruthi is the director and People Media Factory are the producers of Raja Saab, a horror fantasy. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar are the heroines.

