Venky’s Remuneration for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu marks the first collaboration of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh. The film is said to be a hilarious family entertainer. It all started after Megastar hinted of a role for Venkatesh. The film’s director Anil Ravipudi developed the idea and locked Venkatesh after the shoot of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu commenced. The actor has allocated 15 days for his role and he will have a screen presence of 20 minutes in the second half including a song. The pre-climax portions shot on Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh are said to be the major highlights of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Venkatesh has reportedly charged Rs 9 crores remuneration for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu which is decent. He completed the shoot of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in a single schedule and the song on Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh was shot at a later date. Nayanthara is the leading lady in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and the film releases on January 12th across the globe.