Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer: Full-On Entertainment Mode

The trailer of Anaganaga Oka Raju showcases a joyful blend of humour, culture, and celebration, making it a perfect Sankranthi watch. Every frame reflects festivity from colourful setups to energetic ensemble moments offering a wholesome festival cinematic experience.

Naveen Polishetty is seen in peak entertainer form, delivering laugh-out-loud moments with his trademark ease. His on-screen pairing with Meenakshi Chaudhary adds freshness and charm, with their chemistry emerging as one of the trailer’s strongest assets. Their interactions feel natural, fun, and emotionally engaging.

Director Maari presents a narrative that thrives on festive chaos, relationships, and humour, supported by vibrant music from Mickey J Meyer. With strong buzz already surrounding the film, Anaganaga Oka Raju is all set for a grand Sankranthi release on January 14.