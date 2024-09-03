x
Movie News

Trivikram and his team donates for Flood Victims

Published on September 3, 2024

Trivikram and his team donates for Flood Victims

The ongoing flood situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has been worse and the Chief Ministers of both the states are in action and they are closely monitoring the relief activities. Tollywood celebrities responded on a faster note and they are making big donations for the Chief Minister Relief Fund for AP and Telangana. Trivikram along with his producers S Radha Krishna and S Naga Vamsi have donated Rs 50 lakhs for the relief activities. Rs 25 lakhs is donated to AP Chief Minister Relief Fund and Rs 25 lakhs is donated for the Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund. Young and successful actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda has donated Rs 15 lakhs each for the Telugu states.

This morning, top actor NTR donated Rs 1 crore for the flood victims of both the states. Vishwak Sen has donated Rs 5 lakhs each and Vyjayanthi Movies has donated Rs 25 lakhs for the AP Chief Minister Relief Fund. Several top actors are expected to make donations soon for the relief activities of the flood victims. The situations are slowly returning to normal as the rains have slowed down across the Telugu states.

