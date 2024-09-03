x
Crazy Remake: Top Telugu Producers in Race

Published on September 3, 2024 by

Crazy Remake: Top Telugu Producers in Race

When all the actors, directors and producers are not much interested in remaking a successful film, Telugu producers are keen to remake a Bollywood film. Karan Johar backed a small film Kill which ended up as a sensational hit. Made on a budget of Rs 20 crores, the film collected over Rs 50 crores in the final run. The film is being remade in English and the remake rights are bagged for a record price. All eyes are on the Telugu remake rights of the film. Several young actors like Vishwak Sen, Sudheer Babu and Kiran Abbavaram are quite interested in the remake.

Veteran producer KL Narayana is currently producing the craziest Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film. He is keen to remake Kill in Telugu. Koneru Satyanarayana who produced several Telugu films is in the race to acquire the remake rights of Kill. A Telugu producer is also keen to remake the film in Telugu and Tamil languages. He also paid an advance for a young hero before acquiring the remake rights of Kill. For now, several producers are in the race and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is expected to take a call soon.

