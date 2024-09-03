NTR donates big for Flood Victims

Telugu states are completely shattered because of the heavy rains from the past few days. Several regions in AP and Telangana are impacted. The normal life in Vijayawada came to a standstill and AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is personally monitoring the situation and is taking care of the rescue operations. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visited the impacted regions of Khammam and other districts of Telangana. Tollywood actor NTR donated Rs 50 lakhs each for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund. Top production house Vyjayanthi Movies donated Rs 25 lakhs for the AP Chief Minister Relief Fund.

NTR is the first Telugu actor to donate for the flood victims. NTR is on a break and he will soon start promoting his upcoming release Devara directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and the expectations on the film are huge. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts jointly produced this prestigious pan-Indian attempt.