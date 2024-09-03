x
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera's First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
NTR donates big for Flood Victims

Published on September 3, 2024 by ratnasri

R Krishnaiah's run of luck continues
Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan to shoot for Coolie
Latest updates of Prabhas' Fauji
Adani controversy reaches Telangana Assembly
Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun Complement Each Other

NTR donates big for Flood Victims

Telugu states are completely shattered because of the heavy rains from the past few days. Several regions in AP and Telangana are impacted. The normal life in Vijayawada came to a standstill and AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is personally monitoring the situation and is taking care of the rescue operations. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visited the impacted regions of Khammam and other districts of Telangana. Tollywood actor NTR donated Rs 50 lakhs each for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund. Top production house Vyjayanthi Movies donated Rs 25 lakhs for the AP Chief Minister Relief Fund.

NTR is the first Telugu actor to donate for the flood victims. NTR is on a break and he will soon start promoting his upcoming release Devara directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and the expectations on the film are huge. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts jointly produced this prestigious pan-Indian attempt.

Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan to shoot for Coolie
Latest updates of Prabhas' Fauji
Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun Complement Each Other

R Krishnaiah's run of luck continues
Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan to shoot for Coolie
Latest updates of Prabhas' Fauji
Adani controversy reaches Telangana Assembly
Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun Complement Each Other

R Krishnaiah's run of luck continues
Adani controversy reaches Telangana Assembly
Adani Group Controversy Dominates Indian Parliament Sessions

