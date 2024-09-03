Deepika Padukone flaunts her Baby Bump

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, due later this month. The couple recently shared pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot, showcasing Deepika’s growing baby bump. The images capture their joy and excitement, with the couple beaming and laughing together. Deepika can be seen wearing a variety of outfits, including mom jeans with a lacy bra and cardigan, a boss lady-inspired black pantsuit, a see-through maxi dress, and a black bodycon dress. Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy news in February, just before attending a pre-wedding celebration. The couple has been married since 2018, after dating for several years.

The couple is expecting their first baby this month. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and she is on a break from work. Her next release is Singham Again and the film is slated for Diwali release. Deepika Padukone will start work next year and she will feature in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD for now. Ranveer Singh emerged as one of the highest paid actors and he will soon start the shoot of Don 3.