Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Home > Movie News

Deepika Padukone flaunts her Baby Bump

Published on September 3, 2024 by ratnasri

Deepika Padukone flaunts her Baby Bump

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, due later this month. The couple recently shared pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot, showcasing Deepika’s growing baby bump. The images capture their joy and excitement, with the couple beaming and laughing together. Deepika can be seen wearing a variety of outfits, including mom jeans with a lacy bra and cardigan, a boss lady-inspired black pantsuit, a see-through maxi dress, and a black bodycon dress. Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy news in February, just before attending a pre-wedding celebration. The couple has been married since 2018, after dating for several years.

The couple is expecting their first baby this month. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and she is on a break from work. Her next release is Singham Again and the film is slated for Diwali release. Deepika Padukone will start work next year and she will feature in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD for now. Ranveer Singh emerged as one of the highest paid actors and he will soon start the shoot of Don 3.

