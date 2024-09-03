Balakrishna’s daughter to debut as Producer

September 6th marks the debut of Nandamuri young scion Mokshagna to Telugu cinema. His first film directed by Prasanth Varma is all set for a grand launch. The film also marks the debut of Nandamuri Tejaswini, the daughter of Balakrishna as a producer. Tejaswini will co-produce this prestigious film along with Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas. Tejaswini has been working along with her dad from the past couple of years. For the first time, she will make her official debut as producer with Mokshagna’s debut film.

Prasanth Varma has completed the script work and the shoot is planned from October. The female lead and the actors are currently being finalized. There are rumors that Balakrishna will be seen in a cameo in this mythological film. The film is also planned to be made on a massive budget. Nandamuri fans will be left delighted with the debut of Mokshagna and for Balayya playing a cameo.