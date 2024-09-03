x
Cricket/IPL

Duleep Trophy match in Anantapur

Published on September 3, 2024

Duleep Trophy match in Anantapur

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to the Duleep Trophy match in Anantapur on September 5th, despite the recent heavy rain in the state. Anantapur itself has received normal rainfall without any flooding. The weather forecast for the match day is clear. The match will feature top Indian players like Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Sai Sudharsan representing India C, and Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer playing for India D. This Duleep Trophy season will be a joyous occasion for the people of Anantapur, as the stadium, which meets international standards, will be open to spectators for several matches. In preparation, the stadium’s facilities, including the pavilions, dressing rooms, and commentators’ boxes, have been renovated.

Players from the two teams will be accommodated in top hotels in Anantapur and Gooty, while the umpires and officials will stay at another hotel. The stadium’s guest rooms have also been refurbished to host the technical staff. BCCI employees and cricketers have begun arriving at Anantapur. The police have already assumed command of the stadium as part of their security plan. Tickets for the first day’s events have been distributed.

-Sanyogita

