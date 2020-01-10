Trivikram and Prabhas combo on Cards?

Top writer and director Trivikram is all set to team up with the new pan Indian actor Prabhas soon if things fall in the right place. However, the talks as of now are currently in the initial stages. Trivikram’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo should hit the bulls-eye and Prabhas should turn free by May if the combination should materialize. Prabhas and Trivikram are in plans to work together for a project for a long time.

Prabhas is yet to sign his next film after Jaan though he met a bunch of directors. Though there are speculations that he may work with Shankar, the project will not materialize soon. Prabhas keeping his pan Indian image aside is keen on signing a family entertainer. Trivikram would be the perfect choice for the project. A top producer is currently in talks to set the combination and the meeting will take place after Sankranthi. A clarity on the project is expected after the meeting takes place.