Naga Babu reminds Jagan of Hitler’s tragic end

Mega middle brother Naga Babu frequently meddlesome comments on current political scene in AP. Last time, he blamed both Chandrababu and Jagan Reddy for current Capital City crisis. Now, Naga Babu spared TDP boss but gave a valuable piece of advice to CM Jaganmohan Reddy. He advised Jagan not to target to cripple one particular caste. Such an activity would only backfire on the CM. Naga Babu reminded Jagan Reddy of how German Dictator Hitler massacred Jews in World War II. But, eventually, Hitler could never terminate the Jewish race. On the other hand, the same Jewish race became responsible for the American bombings on Japan. It led to defeat of Germany and to eventual tragic end of Hitler. Jewish scientist Albert Einstein played a crucial role in the making of the bomb in America during World War II.

Naga Babu told Jagan not to do such mistake. It is not appropriate for a ruler to selectively attack one particular caste or community. Even now, the AP CM can take back his proposal and save Amaravati farmers from the needless agony. It is by now clear that the government would not be able to return the Amaravati lands to farmers in good cultivable condition. Jagan is blindly going ahead with Capital shifting without considering the feelings of local people in Guntur and Krishna and Rayalaseema districts. Naga Babu said that the farmers’ agitation and women’s sacrifices are an inspiration to all Andhra people.