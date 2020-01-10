TRS opens account in municipal polls even before polling!

The ruling TRS in Telangana has opened its account in the municipal elections even before the polling was held.

The deadline for filing nominations for upcoming municipal elections on January 22 ended today.

On the last day of filing nominations today , a candidate representing TRS was declared as unanimously elected as ward member as no others filed nominations except TRS candidate.

This incident happened in Bellampalli municipality in Mancherial district.

TRS candidate Sudharshan filed nomination for ward no.17 under general quota.

He was declared unanimously elected after no other candidate filed nomination.

The polling was scheduled on January 22 and counting on January 25.

But he was declared winner even before the polling.

This result came as a morale booster to TRS, who now claim that it indicates TRS is going to make a clean sweep of municipal polls in Telangana.

Over 15,000 nominations were filed for 9 municipal corporations and 120 municipalities.