Sarilerleru Neekevvaru – Never Before Ever After

Great India Films is happy to confirm the shipment of all drives of Sarileru Neekevvaru to respective locations. Drives have reached all theaters on Thursday and Keys were also sent ensuring the smooth premieres.

Latest updates are available at www.greatindiafilmsusa.com. All locations listed here will have the shows.

Sarileru Neekevvaru Never Before Ever after promotions and Super Star Mahesh Babu have created tremendous craze for the film in Overseas with several requests to add additional shows due to sold outs.

We thank AK entertainments, SVC team, GMB team, other technical teams, Qube, Real Image and all parties involved in making sure the content is shipped on time.

Some theaters open ticketing late so we recommend movie lovers to call the theater and call us if you see any locations listed in our schedule is not playing the movie.

Several locations have already sold out or near fulls. With many movies releasing this week-end theaters are finding hard to add shows. Some are still adding shows due to the craze of Super Star Mahesh Babu in overseas.

We encourage everyone to check theater websites again and book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Great India Films has opened Sarileru Neekevvaru in multiple locations in many cities and Towns for your convenience.

Enjoy the entertaining Sarileru Neekevvaru with family and friends and celebrate Sankranthi in Telugu style.

We wish all movies releasing this week will truly bring joy and festive environment to you and your families and friends at home away from home.

Mahesh “Sarileru Neekevvaru”; Fans and Supporters “Sarileru Meekevvaru”.

Thank you from the bottom of our heart.

