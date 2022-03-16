Trivikram changes plans for Pawan Kalyan

Top director Trivikram adapted the script of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and penned the screenplay, dialogues for the film which released as Bheemla Nayak. The top director was present on the sets and he even had a lion’s share in the profits of the film. Pawan Kalyan wanted Trivikram to follow the same for the remake of Vinodhaya Sitam which will start rolling soon. There are talks that Trivikram started working on the script but this is not true. Trivikram is now focused on Superstar Mahesh Babu’s film that will start rolling from the end of April or May.

Trivikram decided to allocate the writing work for the remake to another write. The name of Burra Sai Madhav is considered. Trivikram cannot work on both the films and he decided to focus on Mahesh Babu’s film. Things will be finalized soon. People Media Factory, Zee Studios and Pawan Kalyan Creative Works will produce this film. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej will play the lead roles in the remake.