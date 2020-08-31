Trivikram in hunt for a director for Pawan Kalyan

Telugu360 was the first to reveal that Pawan Kalyan is keen to play one of the lead roles in Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. Sagar Chandra is done with the script and Pawan Kalyan loved the script. He asked Trivikram to finalize an experienced director who can handle the emotional drama well. Venky Atluri’s name was considered but Pawan Kalyan is not ready to handle the film to Venky Atluri. Sithara Entertainments is now in hunt for the right director who can handle Pawan Kalyan and direct the project.

Several names are considered and Trivikram is currently spending time finalizing the director. Pawan Kalyan will complete the shoot of Vakeel Saab before November and the top actor is keen to take up Ayyappanum Koshiyum from November itself. Trivikram will present the film and Vijay Sethupathi is considered to play the other lead role in this emotional drama. Pawan Kalyan is in plans to complete the shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum in less than two months. Soon after he completes the project, Pawan Kalyan will resume the shoot of Krish’s film.