China Babu, Man With Golden Heart!

Very few people know that, S Radhakrishna entered film industry long back and he was an executive producer for 1988 film Aathma Katha. After ages, he co-produced few hit films, before floating Haarika & Hassine Creations.

A man with golden heart, China Babu never disappointed any actor or director or others associated with him. He even made sure; distributors will not incur losses after buying his films.

Known for making high budget entertainers with star heroes, China Babu is turning out to be one of the most successful producers of Tollywood. More importantly, heroes and directors show special interest to work under the banner as he makes sure they are comfortable all through and he won’t even compromise on budgets.

China Babu celebrates his birthday today and wishes are pouring in for him from the industry people.