BJP in a dilemma on counter in HC over Amaravati

BJP AP President Somu Veerraju was in an upbeat mood since his appointment as party AP unit chief a few weeks ago. But that joy was apparently short lived. The High Court’s instruction to AP political parties to file their counters stating their respective positions on Amaravati Capital came as a rude shock to the BJP AP unit. Especially, Mr Somu Veerraju was facing the most challenging moment in his political career. Since taking charge as party AP president, he has been making contradictory statements that indicated his indirect support for CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s 3 Capitals. Now, the High Court’s order put the burden of deciding his party’s official stand on Veerraju more than anybody else.

Amid such a big test, BJP ally Jana Sena has already decided to file its counter in favour of Amaravati Capital considering the future of farmers who gave their lands. Whereas, BJP leaders like Veerraju and GVL Narasimha Rao have been speaking in double voice that the AP Government has a right to change Capital but at the same time, the farmers should get justice. GVL has said this many times but he has never said how justice could be given to farmers by not fulfilling development commitments given in agreements to them.

Analysts say that BJP’s biggest dilemma would now be whether to take a stand for or against Amaravati. As the party has to submit its opinion to the High Court, the BJP leaders can no longer take politically confusing stands for the sake of short-term interests. The final moment has arrived for the BJP to speak out clearly whether it is on the side of Amaravati Capital or not. The BJP Government at the Centre could escape easily by saying that it has no role in Capital shifting in a State. But as a political party, the BJP cannot afford to say the same and it has to clarify to the court why there is change in its stand towards AP Capital before and after elections.