DSP all set to bounce back with Pushpa

After delivering some pale and poor music albums, top music composer Devi Sri Prasad was dropped from several big-budget projects. He is working on the music of Allu Arjun’s next film that will be directed by Sukumar. The tunes for this music album are completed recently and Sukumar is working closely with the lyric writers to complete the songs. Allu Arjun too went through the tunes and gave his nod.

Devi Sri Prasad is completely focused on Pushpa as it is a crucial film for the composer to bounce back. Thaman raced to the top with the blockbuster album Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and bagged several biggies in the recent months. DSP has no exciting projects except Pushpa. Sukumar and Allu Arjun are extremely impressed with the tunes of DSP. The shoot of Pushpa commences in October and the film is aimed for summer 2021 release.

The film is an action thriller set in the backdrop of Sesachalam forests and it discusses about red sandalwood mafia. Allu Arjun plays a lorry driver in this action entertainer and DSP composed the right tunes as per the situations narrated by Sukumar. Pushpa will also have an electrifying item number which will be shot on a lavish scale. A Bollywood beauty will shake leg with Allu Arjun in this special song. Rashmika is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.