Keerthy Suresh turning Producer

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh turned a signing spree after the release of Mahanati. The actress even hiked her fee and is a part of several women-centric films that are gearing up for digital release after the theatres are shut. This Malayalam beauty is all set to follow the footsteps of her father G Suresh Kumar who is a famous Malayalam producer. Keerthy Suresh is in plans to produce a web series in Tamil after she was impressed with the script.

Keerthy Suresh decided to come on to the board as a producer after she loved the concept. The details about the project would be announced officially soon. Keerthy Suresh completed the shoot of Miss India and Good Luck Sakhi which will release on digital platforms in the coming weeks. She will resume the shoot of Nithiin’s Rang De soon and Keerthy Suresh will romance Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata which will start rolling next year.