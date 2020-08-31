Manchu Lakshmi Announces Her Support For Rhea Chakraborty

After two months of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and the national coverage around it, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty came in front of the media and responded to all the allegations against her.

Even as the narrative against Rhea Chakraborty takes the main stage, there are several supporters for the actress who have come forward in the last few days. The support particularly poured in after the interview.

Freshly, actress Manchu Lakshmi announced her support for Rhea Chakraborty saying, “I’m standing up for my colleague.” She has also censured media trails on Rhea Chakraborty in her statement.

Manchu Lakshmi’s statement reads: “I watched the complete interview with Rhea Chakraborty and Rajdeep Sardesai. I thought a lot about if I should respond or not. I see so many people so silent because the media has made a monster out of a girl. I don’t know the truth and I want to know the truth and I hope the truth will come out in the most honest way. I have complete trust in the judiciary system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant. But until then can we restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of person and her entire family without knowing the facts. I can only imagine the pain the entire family is going through with these so-called media trials. If something like this happened to me I would want my colleagues to stand up for me at least the ones that know me to say back off hang on leave her alone and I ask all of you to do the same back off hang on leave her alone until the entire truth is officially released. I am pained by what we have become. How are we being authentic if we don’t speak our heart when we have a voice to lend. I’m standing up for my colleague.”