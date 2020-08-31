Sandeep Vanga takes a U Turn about his next

Sandeep Vanga created a sensation with his debut film Arjun Reddy. He made the film in Hindi as Kabir Singh which is named as one of the biggest grossers of Bollywood. Sandeep Vanga has been struggling to finalize his next. He met actors like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and others but he did not get a positive nod from them. He moved to Bollywood and met actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The top actors too haven’t signed the film.

Taking the coronavirus break, Sandeep Vanga made changes for the script which happens to be a crime thriller. With all the top actors occupied with a number of films, Sandeep Vanga decided to go ahead with a new face instead of roping a top actor in the film. Sandeep Vanga will announce the details about the project very soon. A top production house will bankroll this prestigious project. The shoot of this untitled film starts at the end of this year.