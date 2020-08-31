Atchannaidu tests negative for Covid-19

Former minister and Telugu Desam legislator K Atchannaidu tested negative for Coronavirus.

He will be discharged from NRI Hospital in Vijayawada where has was under treatment for Covid-19. Last week, the High Court had granted him a conditional bail.

He was in judicial remand in the multi-crore ESI scam and underwent treatment for piles for the past 35 days.

On August 13, the doctors conducted the Covid-19 test which showed as positive. Atchhannaidu was admitted to Ramesh Hospitals, Guntur on July 8 for piles treatment. As he was suffering form cold and cough, the doctors tested him and found that he was infected.

ACB officials arrested the former minister at his native Nimmada in Srikakulam on June 12, for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the purchase of equipment, medicines and other items in the Directorate of Insurance and Medical Services between 2014 and 2019.