Sunil’s Vedantham Raghavaiah

Comedian turned lead actor Sunil did not have an impressive career. Though he returned back to comedy, he did not strike the right chord with his roles. The actor is making his comeback after a while with Vedantham Raghavaiah. Star writer and director Harish Shankar penned the script of the film and he will co-produce the project along with Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta’s 14 Reels Plus. More details about the project will be unveiled soon.

Harish Shankar is all set to direct Pawan Kalyan in his next. As there is ample time for the project to start, he is busy penning a series of scripts for movies and web series. 14 Reels Plus is currently producing Sharwanand’s Sreekaram and will co-produce Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. They have films lined up with Varun Tej and Akhil.

Very Happy to have @harish2you garu presenting & writing the story for #VedanthamRaghavaiah. pic.twitter.com/lLxIQmEGDO — 14 Reels Plus (@14ReelsPlus) August 31, 2020