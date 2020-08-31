Jagan ready to leave to Idupulapaya

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Kadapa district on September 1 on the eve of late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s death anniversary.

Officials have completed all arrangements. CM will depart from the Tadepalli Camp office at Gannavaram Airport on September 1. From there, a special flight will be available to Kadapa. The helicopter will fly from Kadapa Airport to Idupulapaya and subsequently leaves to guest house at YSR Estates.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the ceremony being organised here tomorrow to mark the 11th death anniversary of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy who was killed in a helicopter crash with four others in Kurnool district on September 2 in 2009.

The Chief Minister’s mother Y S Vijayalakshmi, sister Y S Sharmila and other family members will take part in the ceremony.

On July 7, Vijayalakshmi, who is the honorary president of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), released a book ‘Naalo…Naatho… YSR’ (Within me…With me, YSR). In the book, she recalled the life and times of her husband and the turn of events after his death in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009.