CM high level meet on land survey

A high-level ministerial meeting on comprehensive land survey is underway at the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli. The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will discuss with ministers and officials on conducting comprehensive land survey in three phases and digitise the findings.

At a review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the comprehensive land survey would be taken up at the village secretariat level and the data would be digitised to keep the record clean and transparent besides avoiding duplication.

The meeting is attended by deputy CM Dharmana Krishnadas, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, chief principal advisor Ajay Kallam, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration special secretary Nirbhar Kumar Pratap and other top officials.

The officials explained to the CM the need for the survey due to the lack of digitisation. Mobile courts would be pressed into service to address any disputes or problems, they said.