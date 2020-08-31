Balayya in Hindupur, may meet Jagan

Nearly five months after the Covid-19 imposed lockdown, actor and Hindupur TDP MLA on Monday visited his constituency.

The TDP leaders, his fans and followers gave him a grand welcome. The actor turned politician is likely to meet Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the development of Hindupur.

Earlier, he had contributed medical. equipment, medicines, PPE Kits, masks worth Rs 55 lakh to corona patients, and to COVID warriors who are treating them at COVID Center in Hindupur Government Hospital. He also provided two ventilators, 100 PPE Units, Masks worth Rs 25 lakh on behalf of Basavatarakam Trust. Balakrishna had contributed Rs 1 crore, Rs 50 Lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund, and Telangana CM relief fund to fight against Corona.

Balakrishna’s last visit to Hindupur was in January from Bengaluru but had to face the ire of several locals and YSRCP activists who held placards and raised slogans near Rahamat circle.

A day after a group of people stalled his convoy in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has responded stating that he had exercised restraint during the situation.