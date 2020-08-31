Nag resumes the shoot of Wild Dog

King Nagarjuna already started shooting for the promos of Bigg Boss 4 and he would join the sets from next weekend. The actor also surprised everyone when the whole Tollywood is worried about resuming the shoots due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nag resumed the shoot of his next film titled Wild Dog in Hyderabad. The long schedule will continue without breaks and the makers made all the arrangements to keep the cast, crew safe and comfortable on the sets.

Nag plays an NIA officer and the talkie part of the film will be canned initially. Nag will shoot for the action episodes at a later date which was planned initially to be shot in Bangkok. Solomon is the director and Dia Mirza is the leading lady. Matinee Entertainments are the producers and the film’s shoot is expected to be completed by the end of October. Wild Dog releases early next year once the theatres are reopened.